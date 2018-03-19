What role does trolling and ‘fake news’ play in Australian elections?
The Tasmanian and South Australian elections raise big questions about how online campaigning and trickery increasingly affects our political discourse.
Mar 19, 2018
This year’s state elections seem to have brought the misinformation and “fake news” playbook to Australian politics.
In Tasmania, we saw allegations (denied by gaming lobby Love Your Local) that pro-pokies campaigners were creating fake social media accounts to troll poker machine-free venues with misleading negative comments about food and service. Meanwhile a Liberal adviser was forced to resign after it was discovered she was targeting opponents through a fake Facebook account.