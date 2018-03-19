Sections Menu

Mar 19, 2018

Poll Bludger: two-party system alive and well in Batman and SA

With whiplash-inducing speed, media takes about the frailty of the two-party system have made way for prognostications on the failure of its challengers to match expectations.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Another week, another ignominious end to what had seemed a grave threat to Australia’s two-party establishment.

Actually, make that multiple threats — between South Australia and Batman, Saturday proved to be a bad night not only for the Greens and Nick Xenophon, but also for Cory Bernardi, whose much-hyped Australian Conservatives couldn’t even match the past achievements of Family First.

One thought on “Poll Bludger: two-party system alive and well in Batman and SA

  1. Pankration

    I can’t access this article when I log in.

