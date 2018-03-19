Sections Menu

Federal

Mar 19, 2018

Greens lose byelection and policy credibility

The Greens lost more than their chance at a second lower house seat on Saturday.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Has Labor found a way to fend off the threat of the Greens to their inner-city seats? Probably not, but it appears having a high-profile candidate, and relying on the Greens’ divisions, is working a treat so far.

In 2016, the Greens went all-in on Grayndler in Sydney, thinking they could knock off Anthony Albanese. In some quarters he was written off; some suggested he move seats, but Albo was having none of it. The Greens deployed huge resources into the seat, but in the end Albanese won easily. The Greens, in part, were cruelled by the disastrous candidate selection of an out-and-out Trotskyite from the NSW party’s far-left faction, which has been at war with more moderate forces for years.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Greens lose byelection and policy credibility

  1. klewso

    Holy crap Batman – you mean the Greens only need Labor to drop a Penguin Feeney in a seat to boost their numbers….?
    ….. And what’s going to happen to these media Joker “experts” that couldn’t tell the difference between The Penguin and a real member – that were telling us how close Batman was, to falling the wrong way? Again.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close