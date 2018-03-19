Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Mar 19, 2018

Glenn Dyer TV Ratings

Ten continues on a devestating slump.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Married At First Sight is into the home stretch, so it will be Nine’s week, as it was Nine’s night last night with Married attracting a touch over 2 million viewers. Seven’s MKR was left behind again  with 1.55 million nationally. Meanwhile the slump in Ten’s ratings continues — a 10% metro share in total people and a 6.3% main channel share, which is laughable.  NCIS was Ten’s most watched program at 8.30pm with just 440,000 national viewers, just ahead of Ten News at 5pm with 416,000. The Sunday Project — 348,000 for 7pm and 292,000 for 6.30 pm —  also attracted laughable figures.

Insiders was watched by 574,000 national viewers — 350,000 on the ABC’s main channel and a record 224,000 on ABC News. Landline was watched by close to an all time high of 467,000 national viewers.  In context: Insiders had more viewers than any program on the Ten Network in the whole of Sunday, as did Landline. Both had more viewers than the better resourced programs on Nine and Seven in the morning, and The Project and Ten News. And yet this success is ignored by the people who run ABC News and CEO Michelle Guthrie.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close