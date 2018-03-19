Glenn Dyer TV Ratings

Married At First Sight is into the home stretch, so it will be Nine’s week, as it was Nine’s night last night with Married attracting a touch over 2 million viewers. Seven’s MKR was left behind again with 1.55 million nationally. Meanwhile the slump in Ten’s ratings continues — a 10% metro share in total people and a 6.3% main channel share, which is laughable. NCIS was Ten’s most watched program at 8.30pm with just 440,000 national viewers, just ahead of Ten News at 5pm with 416,000. The Sunday Project — 348,000 for 7pm and 292,000 for 6.30 pm — also attracted laughable figures.

Insiders was watched by 574,000 national viewers — 350,000 on the ABC’s main channel and a record 224,000 on ABC News. Landline was watched by close to an all time high of 467,000 national viewers. In context: Insiders had more viewers than any program on the Ten Network in the whole of Sunday, as did Landline. Both had more viewers than the better resourced programs on Nine and Seven in the morning, and The Project and Ten News. And yet this success is ignored by the people who run ABC News and CEO Michelle Guthrie.