Mar 19, 2018
As a driver, I am constantly amazed at the conversations I end up listening to – trapped as I am in a confined space with a couple of strangers.
Not just Uber but all the other rideshare platform and taxi drivers spend hours listening to drivel.
Maybe Limo drivers do too? – who knows what rubbish they hear but I suspect they are cleverer when it comes to who they share with.
Honestly Karl – and others – we are your doctors, priests or lawyers with some (probably minimal) obligation to secrecy.
We are freaking vegetables, I’m the nut that holds the wheel, and when you blather something interesting I’m sure you would see my ears prick up – that is if you ever came out of your bubble of self-importance long enough to observe I exist.
Think before you speak and if you don’t want the world to listen take the conversation to a private place.
*we are NOT your doctors,*
* We are NOT freaking vegetables
Sorry, too much caffeine!
This is how parliamentary drivers accurately predict the winning parties at elections. They listen.
4 thoughts on “FYI Karl Stefanovic”
