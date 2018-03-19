Crikey Worm: Turnbull claims federal mandate after SA victory

A WIN’S A WIN

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has described South Australian Liberal leader Steve Marshall’s Saturday election victory as an endorsement of the federal government’s controversial energy policy, the National Energy Guarantee (NEG).

According to The Australian, Turnbull believes his chances of passing the NEG, which protects coal generators from competition but requires state approval, have “improved considerably” now that a South Australian government supports the policy. Marshall has been highly critical of former-Premier Jay Weatherill‘s push for renewables, and, during last week’s leaders’ debate, was found by FactChat to be incorrect in attributing Labor’s energy policies to the state’s high energy costs and reliability issues.