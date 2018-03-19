Canberra is a disconnected place, but ‘toy town’ might be a stretch

On the disconnect of Canberra

Lulu2503 writes: Re. “The terror of Toy Town” (Friday)

I have lived in Canberra for 30 years and I, like Bernard, love the place. And I would be among those who would defend it against Canberra-bashers, such as Desmond Graham. But I agree with what Bernard writes here – that we’re disconnected from the rest of Australia. But that’s because of its particular history and demographics. There ARE people here who struggle, are homeless, worry about losing their jobs (especially when the government of the day decides to cut back on public services), needing adequate health and medical facilities — not everyone can claim to having a breezy life here. So to call it Toy Town, perhaps, is stretching it somewhat.