Mar 19, 2018

If the US data gathering stories worried you, we have some bad news …

News of Cambridge Analytica, the data collection tool that influenced Brexit and the US election, is incredibly alarming, but is it all that different from what Australian political parties have been doing for years?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

laptop

Over the weekend the simmering Cambridge Analytica saga finally boiled over, with a series of stories from The Guardian, including a long interview with Christopher Wylie, the man who blew the whistle on the data collection program he helped develop.

Analytica’s role in both the Brexit vote and the victory of the Donald Trump campaign in the US is now being questioned, after the program trawled Facebook profiles to create psychological and political profiles for hundreds of millions of voters, working up advertising aimed specifically at their psychological makeup. The ripples of these revelations will continue to be felt for some time.

