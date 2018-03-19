Over the weekend the simmering Cambridge Analytica saga finally boiled over, with a series of stories from The Guardian, including a long interview with Christopher Wylie, the man who blew the whistle on the data collection program he helped develop.

Analytica’s role in both the Brexit vote and the victory of the Donald Trump campaign in the US is now being questioned, after the program trawled Facebook profiles to create psychological and political profiles for hundreds of millions of voters, working up advertising aimed specifically at their psychological makeup. The ripples of these revelations will continue to be felt for some time.