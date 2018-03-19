If the US data gathering stories worried you, we have some bad news …
News of Cambridge Analytica, the data collection tool that influenced Brexit and the US election, is incredibly alarming, but is it all that different from what Australian political parties have been doing for years?
Analytica’s role in both the Brexit vote and the victory of the Donald Trump campaign in the US is now being questioned, after the program trawled Facebook profiles to create psychological and political profiles for hundreds of millions of voters, working up advertising aimed specifically at their psychological makeup. The ripples of these revelations will continue to be felt for some time.