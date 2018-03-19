Bushfires show which networks take news seriously at breakfast time

Who takes news seriously in the important breakfast time slot? Judging by this morning’s coverage of the NSW and Victorian bushfires, there was one gold star, one merit badge and one fail. Work it out for yourself.

Seven’s Sunrise and ABC News Breakfast treated the terrible fires in Victoria and Southern NSW as big news stories — Sunrise hosts David Koch and Sam Armytage were in Bega for coverage of the Tathra fires, and Natalie Barr and Seven Melbourne reporters were in southwest Victoria. Their extensive coverage had the unfortunate side effect of bumping a counterpoint to last week’s disastrous panel that discussed white families adopting Aboriginal children.