Sections Menu

Media Files

Mar 19, 2018

What’s an ABC story? … Panahi’s new Sky gig … how to cover a cyclone …

An internal review at the ABC has found that the national broadcaster focuses more on federal news and less on "hip pocket" stories, prompting recommendations to up the amount of human interest pieces.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

What’s an ABC story? The ABC released on Friday a review of its news coverage compared to other outlets. Unsurprisingly, it found that the ABC covers more federal and international politics than its commercial competitors, and fewer general interest and “hip-pocket” stories. One of its observations was that there was an “opportunity for the ABC to increase the number of lighter, human or general interest stories it runs without trivialising or ‘dumbing down’ its (TV and radio) bulletins”. There has been regular criticism of the ABC that it is becoming increasingly tabloid in its approach to news. 

Rita Panahi’s new Sky gig. Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi is joining Sky News with her very own program. The program will air on Friday afternoons — called The Friday Show — and, she said in a statement, “will have the usual mix of politics and current affairs that Sky News viewers know and love but will also include pop culture, social issues and plenty of sporting content”.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “What’s an ABC story? … Panahi’s new Sky gig … how to cover a cyclone …

  1. klewso

    Just how far are Rupert’s share-holders prepared to indulge his erotic political fetishism?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close