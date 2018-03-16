The terror of Toy Town
The clash between over-sensitive journalists and Canberra's chief minister reflects a town that is divorced from the tough realities of ordinary Australian life.
The biggest thing to happen in Canberra for a while happened this week. Andrew Barr,
mayor chief minister of Canberra, declared that he hated journalists and was over the mainstream media. Journalists, displaying a remarkable thinness of skin, then declared they hated Andrew Barr back, getting stuck into him on Twitter.
Aha ! what I have always suspected – funded by the rest of Australia- publicly funded DISNEYLAND.
“Since then, the Times, which later moved back into Fairfax control, has receded into a local rag; its best feature is that it takes the Public Service seriously and, particularly when Noel Towell was on the beat, subjected it to strong scrutiny.” So Bernard you don’t read Saturday’s edition with its articles by retired former editor and editor-at-large, Jack Waterford? It was Jack who started taking the public service seriously and writing about it. And he still does. Forcefully. Because he no longer needs to be anything but independent and call it as he sees it. His article on the AFP last October was an absolute ripper of plain speaking. Observe and learn!
“And because there’s only one level of government, housing and infrastructure are actually planned coherently.” No they are not. That’s exactly Barr’s problem. It’s only two weeks since the ABC news ran articles on the appalling building standards that have resulted in widespread serious problems for owners. The local government is as much in bed with developers as they are everywhere else. And the shonky builders here, as elsewhere, are never brought to account. They just declare bankruptcy and re-open under another name and continue ripping off the buyers.
The parliamentary press gallery is precious and self-absorbed while sneering at “the wonderful town” that they all “love” to live in. Rack off the lot of you.