Mar 16, 2018

Hawking wasn’t bound to his wheelchair, he was empowered by it

Eulogies of Stephen Hawking miss the mark in understanding the pop icon and scientist's wheelchair.

Shakira Hussein — Writer and academic in multiculturalism

Shakira Hussein

Writer and academic in multiculturalism

The first notice that I saw about the death of the acclaimed physicist, author of A Brief History Time and pop culture icon Stephen Hawking was a tweeted “Vale” photograph of him alongside another celebrity whose face was unfamiliar to me. And even though the other celebrity was decades younger than Hawking, my initial response was to assume that he was the one whose passing was being mourned because it didn’t occur to me that Stephen Hawking was actually mortal.

One thought on “Hawking wasn’t bound to his wheelchair, he was empowered by it

  1. Andrew

    I had a reservation from certain ideas Stephen Hawking expressed, for example where he stated “Humans Must Leave Earth Within 600 Years”
    https://futurism.com/stephen-hawking-humans-must-leave-earth-within-600-years/
    “Hawking has previously stated that our time on Earth is limited to 100 years, after originally estimating 1,000 years. But, in a new announcement in a video presentation this past Sunday, November 5th at the Recent Web Summit in Beijing, he gave the human species less than 600 years before we will need to leave Earth, according to the British newspaper The Sun.”

