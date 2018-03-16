Scenes from a wage case
Retailers, apparently oblivious to irony or self-preservation, want wages cut because people aren't spending much in shops.
The fact that several retail associations wanted either a zero real wage rise or a real wage cut on minimum wage employees has attracted some media attention in relation to the Fair Work Commission’s current minimum wage inquiry; less so their reasons. One particularly important reason that retailers want no wage rises is that consumers aren’t spending.
Speaking to a local cafe manager in Prahran they commented that takings are way down and continue to slide as people are cutting back on discretionary spending – the first thing to go when there is less money around.
People are either staying away or only grabbing a coffee and not staying for brunch or lunch.
They have already had to cut shifts or lay off staff.
The reason? Wages are low and expenses are rising in households.
The cafe manager cannot believe the stupidity of the various industry groups.
And these so called industry leaders want to hold back wage growth at or below CPI?
Moronic. Simply moronic
how stupid are the conservatives and their retail and small business mates, the only way for a spending resurgence is by increasing incomes, this generates higher sales more jobs, more tax paid by both workers and companies, cutting incomes is like cutting your leg off because you have a sore toe, the same goes for labor`s stupid attack on small superannuate`s, slashing their income has the same economic effect, you might notice neither shorten or bowen suggested doing anything about the politicians rorting of their super at taxpayers expense, all one cosy little nest of vipers when it comes to their corrupt little deals.