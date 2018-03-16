Sections Menu

Mar 16, 2018

Is it time for Nine to put the AFL and NRL Footy Shows out of their misery?

After two dismal weeks of ratings for Nine's two footy shows, you have to wonder if the channel can afford to keep them in the schedule

Glenn Dyer and Emily Watkins

Crikey business and media commentator / Media reporter

After being dropped as AFL Footy Show host last year after poor ratings, Craig Hutchison is enjoying a better Friday morning than his replacement (and throw-back host) Eddie McGuire.

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Is it time for Nine to put the AFL and NRL Footy Shows out of their misery?

  1. Reckons

    Fox coverage of everything rugby league related is far superior to the basket case that is channel 9. And don’t even get me started on the Afl footy show. What total crap that is. Marngrook is a much better show with a pittance of the funding. Don’t have a solution, I just know what I like and it’s rarely got ads near it.

  2. zut alors

    If it hadn’t been for this headline I would’ve assumed these shows were buried years ago.

