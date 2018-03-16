Is it time for Nine to put the AFL and NRL Footy Shows out of their misery?
After two dismal weeks of ratings for Nine's two footy shows, you have to wonder if the channel can afford to keep them in the schedule
Mar 16, 2018
After two dismal weeks of ratings for Nine's two footy shows, you have to wonder if the channel can afford to keep them in the schedule
2 thoughts on “Is it time for Nine to put the AFL and NRL Footy Shows out of their misery?”
Fox coverage of everything rugby league related is far superior to the basket case that is channel 9. And don’t even get me started on the Afl footy show. What total crap that is. Marngrook is a much better show with a pittance of the funding. Don’t have a solution, I just know what I like and it’s rarely got ads near it.
If it hadn’t been for this headline I would’ve assumed these shows were buried years ago.