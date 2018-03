Tele‘s Triggs attack breached standards. Two stories in The Daily Telegraph attacking former Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs for speaking at a Bob Brown Foundation event have breached Australian Press Council standards. In an adjudication published today, the council found that the two articles, including an opinion piece by political reporter Sharri Markson, was misleading in implying the event was a Greens party fundraiser. Further, the Tele didn’t publish a correction, did not offer Bob Brown (who made the complaint) an opportunity to respond to claims it published, and was not fair and balanced.

