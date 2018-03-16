Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Mar 16, 2018

Crikey Worm: absent Border Force boss sacked

Good morning, early birds. The PM has lashed Russia for the recent attack on a former spy. Plus, AWOL Border Force head Roman Quaedvlieg has been shown the door. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Good morning, early birds. The PM has lashed Russia for the recent attack on a former spy. Plus, AWOL Border Force head Roman Quaedvlieg has been shown the door. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

2 comments

2 thoughts on "Crikey Worm: absent Border Force boss sacked

  1. Arky

    So Dutton managed to protect old mate Roman for almost 12 months and $500,000 worth of gardening leave, but couldn’t managed to keep him the job once it started to become politically messy to have the decision on Roman taking so long (and so much money) considering events with Barnaby.

    No-one has more spite than a conservative in denial about their own failings, so I look forward to whatever dirt Roman has to share with us all to get back at the Turnbull government.

  2. Charlie Chaplin

    “Russia to judgement”, indeed. You couldn’t have said nothing at all, Malcolm? You manage to other times. Or maybe been courageous for once in your life and suggested an independent investigation was in order, since it’s international law? No. Of course not. US/UK says “Jump.”. Mal’s says “How high?” Australia has to do her bit to fan the Russophobia flames.

