Crikey Worm: absent Border Force boss sacked
Good morning, early birds. The PM has lashed Russia for the recent attack on a former spy. Plus, AWOL Border Force head Roman Quaedvlieg has been shown the door. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
So Dutton managed to protect old mate Roman for almost 12 months and $500,000 worth of gardening leave, but couldn’t managed to keep him the job once it started to become politically messy to have the decision on Roman taking so long (and so much money) considering events with Barnaby.
No-one has more spite than a conservative in denial about their own failings, so I look forward to whatever dirt Roman has to share with us all to get back at the Turnbull government.
“Russia to judgement”, indeed. You couldn’t have said nothing at all, Malcolm? You manage to other times. Or maybe been courageous for once in your life and suggested an independent investigation was in order, since it’s international law? No. Of course not. US/UK says “Jump.”. Mal’s says “How high?” Australia has to do her bit to fan the Russophobia flames.