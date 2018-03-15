The Dutton Diagnosis: the obsession that’s become a national disorder
We would be better informed if political pundits rose above the personal into the realms of true historic reckoning.
Back in 1964, short-lived US glossy Fact led with a question that landed its publisher in court. The provocative mag had asked all 12,000 members of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) for their assessment of presidential nominee Barry Goldwater. Most didn’t reply. Others assessed the project itself as reckless. Still, doctors’ responses — some of which were doctored — went to print and the GOP figure was variously described as latent homosexual, schizophrenic and self-hating Jew.
One thought on “The Dutton Diagnosis: the obsession that’s become a national disorder”
Once again Helen patiently, persistently asks us to get past the individual and look at the structural. Thanks Helen! your links are always worth while too.