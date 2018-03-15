Sections Menu

Razer's Class Warfare

Mar 15, 2018

The Dutton Diagnosis: the obsession that’s become a national disorder

We would be better informed if political pundits rose above the personal into the realms of true historic reckoning.

Helen Razer — Writer and broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and broadcaster

Share

Back in 1964, short-lived US glossy Fact led with a question that landed its publisher in court. The provocative mag had asked all 12,000 members of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) for their assessment of presidential nominee Barry Goldwater. Most didn’t reply. Others assessed the project itself as reckless. Still, doctors’ responses — some of which were doctored — went to print and the GOP figure was variously described as latent homosexual, schizophrenic and self-hating Jew.

Related

Popular in Razer's Class Warfare

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “The Dutton Diagnosis: the obsession that’s become a national disorder

  1. Robynski

    Once again Helen patiently, persistently asks us to get past the individual and look at the structural. Thanks Helen! your links are always worth while too.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close