Sections Menu

The World

Mar 15, 2018

Dutton fundamentally misunderstands the ‘plight’ of white farmers in South Africa

White farmers in South Africa have been pretty bemused by Peter Dutton's recent comments. Here's why.

Greg Barns — Barrister and writer

Greg Barns

Barrister and writer

Share

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s sudden interest in the plight of white South African farmers is nothing more than an exercise in shoring up hard-right voters. It is clear from Dutton’s statements on the issue — of a recent move by the South African Parliament to recommend an amendment to that nation’s constitution to allow for expropriation of agricultural land without compensation — that he knows nothing about the complexity of the issue, or the fact that the prospects of it becoming a reality are far from certain.

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Dutton fundamentally misunderstands the ‘plight’ of white farmers in South Africa

  1. Marcus Hicks

    What Gestapotato knows about *any* subject can be fit on the back of a postage stamp…..even if you left the edges empty.

  2. swimming the Hellespont

    Never let the facts get in the way of a juicy headline – J. Edgar Tuber

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close