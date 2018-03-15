Dutton fundamentally misunderstands the ‘plight’ of white farmers in South Africa
White farmers in South Africa have been pretty bemused by Peter Dutton's recent comments. Here's why.
Mar 15, 2018
White farmers in South Africa have been pretty bemused by Peter Dutton's recent comments. Here's why.
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s sudden interest in the plight of white South African farmers is nothing more than an exercise in shoring up hard-right voters. It is clear from Dutton’s statements on the issue — of a recent move by the South African Parliament to recommend an amendment to that nation’s constitution to allow for expropriation of agricultural land without compensation — that he knows nothing about the complexity of the issue, or the fact that the prospects of it becoming a reality are far from certain.
2 thoughts on “Dutton fundamentally misunderstands the ‘plight’ of white farmers in South Africa”
What Gestapotato knows about *any* subject can be fit on the back of a postage stamp…..even if you left the edges empty.
Never let the facts get in the way of a juicy headline – J. Edgar Tuber