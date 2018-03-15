Sections Menu

Mar 15, 2018

Hinch’s Senate diary: remembering the children the Royal Commission forgot

Progress may have been made in the Commonwealth Redress Scheme for Institutional Child Sexual Abuse, but it leaves many behind and risks being hobbled by those who don't want to pay up, writes Senator Derryn Hinch

Derryn Hinch — Senator

Derryn Hinch

Senator

Coincidence. It’s a word that is treated with extreme suspicion in Canberra. And rightly so. It cropped up at a Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee public hearing in Melbourne last week. We are looking at the Commonwealth Redress Scheme for Institutional Child Sexual Abuse Bill.

One thought on "Hinch's Senate diary: remembering the children the Royal Commission forgot

  1. Mika

    Bugger this Derryn. We want to hear about the Uber incident. And the truth would be good – not the 2 glasses bollocks you fed to the mainstream press.

