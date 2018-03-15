Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
It's now CBS’s turn to watch Ten’s ratings crater -- how long before heads roll?
Mar 15, 2018
It's now CBS’s turn to watch Ten’s ratings crater -- how long before heads roll?
Ten’s most watched program was the 7pm part of The Project with 645,000 national viewers, but This Is Us (an American drama) could only manage 259,000 nationally (it just doesn’t click with Australian viewers) and The Graham Norton Show could only grab 356,000. Those figures are not even satisfactory for metro markets let alone nationally. An overall metro share of 12.7% and a main channel share of just 8.0% isn’t good enough.