Filling in the blanks gets repetetive on anti-dumping reforms
Get your spirit level and accelerometer, it's time to check how level the trade playing field is.
Mar 15, 2018
Know much about the Anti-Dumping Commission? Of course not — it’s a secretive Canberra bureaucracy that pushes costs up for consumers and businesses without any accountability — indeed, with the enthusiastic support of both sides of politics. But if you don’t know much about the Commission, you can be sure of one thing. It has Levelled The Playing Field.™