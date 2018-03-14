Will Turnbull confront Aung San Suu Kyi when she arrives for ASEAN?
Aung San Suu Kyi's upcoming visit to the ASEAN conference in Sydney this weekend raises important questions about Australia's relationship with Myanmar. Crikey investigates why.
Mar 14, 2018
Hosting Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi would once have been a significant honour; now a visit from her is marked with a badge of shame.
5 thoughts on “Will Turnbull confront Aung San Suu Kyi when she arrives for ASEAN?”
The country’s name is Burma. The ugly noise “Myanmar” was foisted on the country by a bunch of murderous thug generals whose ultimate fate hopefully will be quick trial and execution. Journos fortunate enough not to live in Burma do the Burmese, journalism and language a disservice by referring to Burma as “Myanmar”.
What a bloody silly question,of course the grovelling snivelling coward wont confront her!
‘Will Turnbull Confront…?’
Easy question: no. Not a single example of Turnbull confronting anyone springs to mind however egregious the situation.
The concept of any of our 21st century Oz prime ministers climbing onto their high horse to criticise another nation’s human rights is risible.
Kyi is first & foremost a Burman, her father’s daughter and he was the first head of the junta which overthrew the nascent, post Raj democracy.
One of Hawke’s first postPM jobs was as a schill for the generals whilst Kyi was under long term house arrest.
BTW, no mention of Wahhabi agency in this sorry tale?
‘The Rohingya were never loved but, until recently, mostly ignored.
The Myanmar defence forces control the country…NOT Suu Kyi. ‘Democracy’ there is just a sham. So what would you have the Lady do exactly?
Also…this conflict between the Bengalis (NOT Rohingya, a term only in use since the 1990s) and the native people of Myanmar, has been going on for centuries…but in its current form since WW2. It is all about religion…who would have guessed!!
On reading the history of this region, it becomes clear that during WW2, the Bengal Indians (Moslems) perpetrated their own massacre on the Burmese locals (Buddhists), with guns and weapons given to them by the British…they also destroyed much of their infrastructure in what is now Rakhine State. The Bengalis have not been recognised as citizens of Myanmar ever…so why is there now a call for Myanmar to grant them citizenship? They are not, and have never been, one of the recognised ‘races’ in the Myanmar constitution.
The whole situation is diabolical…but blaming Suu Kyi is plainly ridiculous, when this has been going on forever!