Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Mar 14, 2018

Ten is struggling.

Tuesday is The Good Doctor Night and it was a win for Seven, while, post I’m a Celebrity, Ten struggled to make an impression. In fact Ten’s most watched program nationally was the 7pm part of The Project. From then on it was downhill, and as I have said before, Ten, you do have a problem with Hughesy — the 567,000 from 8.30pm last night is nowhere near enough. That was fourth behind Seven, Nine and yet another series on the human body on the ABC. Ten will finish fourth again tonight with its weak line up against the ABC’s News, 7.30, Hard Quiz and Mad as Hell.

