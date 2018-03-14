Doyle is finished, but what about the men who supported him?
Release of details from the Freckleton report into disgraced Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle has all but buried his chances of recovery, though the fate of the powerful men who enabled him is less certain.
11 thoughts on “Doyle is finished, but what about the men who supported him?”
Stephen! “declared Rupert Murdoch’s mother the first Freewoman of the City”. His mother had a name! Dame Elisabeth Murdoch was an amazing woman in her own right, and absolutely deserved such an award .
The statement was poor , made worse in such an article.
Stephen, you reportedly witnessed the harassment of Cathy Oke and privately supported her. Why did you not tackle Robert Doyle about it? It is an obvious question and there may be reasonable answers. Some of the Councillors and senior staff were White Ribbon Ambassadors. What went wrong?
Robert Doyle’s drinking and other behavioural issues must have been obvious to many Councillors and Council staff in the nine years but nobody tackled him quietly or otherwise. Was he SO powerful?
Intimidation, sexual and otherwise, is pretty common in organisations these days. Nobody deals with it well.
For some reason, intimidation/bullying is not uncommon in local governments from the very highest levels down. There have been a few relatively recent investigations in well-known Councils so there would seem to be a role for the MAV and VLGA.
With sexual harassment, women can go to the Human Rights Commission and for other forms of bullying people have to go to WorkSafe Victoria. It is an arduous process, especially if people experience the particular isolation that surrounds such situations.
There is little new about all this. It has been happening for years in all sorts of organisations.
What is different is that cases like this at Melbourne City Council open the doors and windows, giving individuals and organisations permission to think about it all again. It is about power and control and, unfortunately, neither gender is exempt.
In other news, circle the wagons and shoot the messenger.
..sorry, my keyboard today has a bad case of premature sending.
“I long for the day when articles like this are historical curiosities.”
Is Neil Mitchell going to support women against men is he? Does Neil want to topple from his perch.
The Herald Sun’s actions were in relation to Tessa Sulivan were awful. Maybe there will be a complaint to the Press Council or further legal action. The Herald Sun, 3AW and Jeff Kennett words and actions are typical, patriarchal stuff and maybe those three approaches will be dealt with or displaced by something fairer and more positive.
I think it is unfair and irresponsible to drag something up that you (Stephen Mayne) said 17 years ago as well but social and mainstream media do this all the time. If they can demonstrate that old statements and actions are consistent over the years then maybe there is a point, but not otherwise.
Good point, Stephen. Doyle’s thanatosis is of the intermittent kind and, therefore, a cunning gambit albeit unsuccessful. There is another inquiry to be completed and it may not be the last. Well done to you in particular for exposing Doyle and his henchmen for what they are.
Just by accident I tuned into 3AW this morning to see how Mitchell would be reporting this issue. He came across as totally ‘bewildered’. The days of 3AW, the Hun and certain pollies ruling Melbourne and holding court are numbered (one hopes).
Yes, Stephen, his award for eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Australia should definitely be removed as you suggest. After all, the council’s investigation was reasonably satisfied Mr Doyle engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct in his term of office as Lord Mayor. As noted in Ben Rimmer’s report, the investigators were “satisfied to a level which goes beyond mere likelihood that something happened.” We the public look forward to a court’s adjudication on whether this satisfies as a preponderance of evidence in a civil case or beyond reasonable doubt in a criminal case.
Once we’ve taken his post-nominal, why not remove all images of Doyle from the public record for good measure? Having an intelligent discussion about inappropriate behaviour by men and women in the workforce and the role of alcohol would be so much harder.
As a white, middle-aged man and the purveyor of supreme moral virtue in public service, shouldn’t you also retire your journalistic pen “to let a few women step up to the mic”? Society and men and women’s participation in it is a zero sum game after all.
Ooooh, super awkward….
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/i-was-absolutely-repulsed-labor-staffers-furious-stephen-mayne-wont-apologise-over-sexist-list/news-story/29a63a62531564712cb604f2194b9ea2
In the wake of Harvey Weinstein & high profile males being accused of sexual harassment, I can think of only one who has immediately owned up & offered an apology ie: US comedian Louis C K.
Apparently all the others were wrongly accused. Remarkable odds.