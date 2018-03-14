Labor’s tax reform sets the scene for a real class war
Labor's dividend imputation refundability reform could kick off an out-and-out brawl between a major political party and an interest group that is used to getting everything it wants.
Mar 14, 2018
For decades, negative gearing and capital gains tax reform was politically toxic. It was backed by the Greens, but neither major party wanted to go near it for fear of a scare campaign from their opponents, even though the case for reform was compelling — as even Joe Hockey admitted in his valedictory speech, as even Scott Morrison acknowledged when he referred to “excesses” of negative gearing. Then Labor went there in an act of policy bravery unseen from an opposition for several parliamentary terms.