The treatment of asylum seekers shows what a dystopia Australia has become
Crikey readers on Border Force and the fall of Julie Bishop.
Mar 13, 2018
Meredith Williams writes: Re.”Crikey Worm: Border Force face protest after refugee raid” (Monday)
Brian Crooks Re Julie Bishop: Have you forgotten the criteria? Mr Abbott made clear, and Mr Turnbull hasn’t contradicted him as far as I know, that promotions in the Government are determined on merit. So the absence of women in senior ministries and the decision to appoint Mathias Cormann in the acting rôle were apparently on merit. No vibble vobble there.