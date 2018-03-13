The WA company that mateship forgot
While the government gives itself a pat on the back for stopping Trump's tariffs hitting big Aussie companies, one small WA company has been overlooked, and is going to be smashed by US protectionism.
While the government seeks to play up its Trump Whispering in maintaining the status quo on steel and aluminum (as the Americans call it) tariffs, and insists it has given nothing by way of the “security deal” Trump has mentioned, there’s a small regional West Australian company that has been forgotten in all the back-slapping.