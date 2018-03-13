Sections Menu

Media Files

Mar 13, 2018

Good feud guide … James Chessell new Fairfax group editor … Vice’s revolving door …

The Australian's food writer John Lethlean has bitten back at celebrity chef Manu Feildel over claims he destroyed Fieldel's restaurant. Plus, other media tidbits.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Good feud guide. The Australian‘s food writer John Lethlean has bitten back at celebrity chef Manu Feildel, who over the weekend told the News Corp tabloids that it was a review from Lethlean that destroyed his restaurant, Le Grande Cirque, in 2014.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close