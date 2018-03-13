Good feud guide … James Chessell new Fairfax group editor … Vice’s revolving door …
The Australian's food writer John Lethlean has bitten back at celebrity chef Manu Feildel over claims he destroyed Fieldel's restaurant. Plus, other media tidbits.
Good feud guide. The Australian‘s food writer John Lethlean has bitten back at celebrity chef Manu Feildel, who over the weekend told the News Corp tabloids that it was a review from Lethlean that destroyed his restaurant, Le Grande Cirque, in 2014.