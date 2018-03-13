Razing the Barr: self-serving mainstream media unite against ACT leader
Despite the campaign against him, what Andrew Barr said about mainstream media in this country is, unfortunately, true.
Mar 13, 2018
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr
yes, all true about the press in general, but shame you picked Andrew Barr to hang your hat on. He is not liked in the supermarket queue in Canberra, where older women will lean in and say, sotto voce, he’s not a very nice person you know, very unpopular at Lyneham High, and now he’s pulling down the public housing complex where he once lived, looks like an act of revenge for an unhappy past .. and what about that smelly CFMEU land deal, and property developers running amok with town planning for their own profit .. they’re all bloody corrupt
The Canberra Times, for all its faults, has been running a series of exposures, based on reports from the Auditor-General, on his insider dealings. Most of us are grateful for the scribblers in this instance, and that’s why Barr hates them.
Canberra hardly ever votes for the Liberal Party and he was the last man standing in the ALP after Katy Gallagher left, so won the last election by default, but it is now clear he is totally in thrall to the CFMEU/Property Developer cartel, currently demolishing the city, and his own brutal and delusional vision of a Singapore of the South, with tall towers, already looking shabby and cheaply built, and concrete canyons to carry his $1Billion Old Tech Trams. Not a good fit for the Bush Capital, once with leafy boulevards and low-rise well-designed and constructed buildings nestled in among the trees, the Paris of the South.
Andrew Barr is no hero, and he will soon be for the dustbin of history.
I agree, SW. Not the perfect hook. But, I kind of think a perfect hook is an imperfect test of our hopes and dreams for a “free” press.
FWIW, I grew up in Canberra, and saw and felt the transition from Federal administration to the local kind. (The schools, which I was attending, seemed to me to deteriorate fast. It was nice to live off the federal fat as a kid.) My family still works and lives in Canberra and I am aware that Barr is generally better regarded by property owners than by those in insecure housing. Not the sort of policy that excites me, particularly in this era.
But, it’s an important and difficult question (and one I know to be on the minds of Canberrans, some quite frustrated that the Times is so often full of SMH content.) I totally get you, but I also think that the more difficult the question about open communication, the better and more thorough the answer is likely to be. When we’re forced to consider a point made by someone we don’t like, we think harder.
We must think: What stops mainstream press from delivering as well as we’d like? It’s really not Barr’s refusal to engage with it. As disagreeable as you and I might legitimately feel his leaked statement that he would *not* engage is.
Thanks, though.
> What stops mainstream press from delivering as well as we’d like?
The replacement of news with communications — a tension that has always been present, but which snowballed back in the Reagan era, if memory serves, when his veto killed the FCC’s Fairness Doctrine legislation in 1987, laid the foundations for conflating attention with relevance and set a corporate precedent throughout the English-speaking world.
I would say that there is more than one answer.
The way communication dominates the modern information economy, attention has more commercial weight than expertise. Journalists with hard-won and proven expertise are increasingly abandoning professional gravitas to snipe because they no longer believe that professional reputation beats attention-seeking. Editors whose ethical oversight should have reminded them otherwise, joined the dung-fight years ago.
An academic way of saying it is that mainstream news media have slipped from being a value shop (where reputation and expertise matter for a journalist as for a doctor or lawyer) to a value network (all about who you can connect with whom.)
That’s a retrograde step, reminiscent of the mudfights of Enlightenment pamphleteering. Because advertising is rewarded by reach and attention, I don’t believe market forces can restore it except in niche areas driven by (say) subscription models. Ultimately, mainstream, advertising-funded news is either re-regulated to be fair and relevant again, or it becomes what it’s becoming now: a war of pamphleteering.
No one believes that market forces can “restore” (I’d say reshape) media. It’s not “do a good thing and people will pay for it” anymore. Supply and demand went out with culottes.
“When we’re forced to consider a point made by someone we don’t like, we think harder.”
You may think that, Helen, but I certainly don’t. When Morrison spruiks tax cuts for business, I don’t feel obliged to consider his point. His form as Treasurer and Immigration Minister means my first reaction is to disbelieve everything he says and thus reject it outright.
As a Canberran, I observe what Andrew “King of the Kids” Barr, a self-styled cool dude hipster is doing to the city and despair that the Liberals have been unable to lay a finger on him, and the sole Green, Rattenbury, sold his soul for a Ministry.
Barr displays no Labor values that I can discern – he is a White Shoe Brigadier in hipster clothing, a three day stubble consorting with the property developer spivs. You do know he is filling in part of Lake Burley Griffin for the building of apartments along its foreshore. Other cities try to link their prime natural attraction with the city – Barr is cutting it off.
So while the mainstream media is failing in a number of areas (eg Leigh Sales limp lettuce interview with Turnbull last night), in this case if it weren’t for the Canberra Times then we’d have no idea what the megalomaniac Chief Minister was planning to inflict on us next.
I haven’t conveyed my meaning clearly in the comments.
When we are forced to consider a point we had not before seriously considered. The matter of tax cuts for those who have the most is one you have already considered.
I think a good example of this (for me, anyhow) is when Trump said to Bill O’Reilly, who was asking him about the Russian menace, “You think our country is so innocent?”
For people who had not considered the past 70 years of US foreign policy, that was a possible “a-ha” moment. This guy we may not like, especially if we are anti-war types of the liberal-left, has said a true thing. He has said a thing that Obama would never have dared.
It is true that the US has done unspeakable things. That this man who is himself unspeakable (accidentally) revealed this truth is cause for good question.
PS I am no longer a Canberra resident. But, I would say that your description of Barr makes him identical with the “Labor values” of the present: look like you care. Don’t actually bother.
Great stuff, Helen.
TY, G
Look at the public regard for how we think our factoid media do their job? Why is mainstream media withering on the vine when “entertainment/opinion = news”?
The Dum last night “discussing” this – van Onselen and Feathers Fanning going on about how good the press is; and Chung (one of the usual “Liberal/’independent?’ Sydney Councillors” they have on to hold forth in their “impartiality”) :- what a good job the media does on the whole – like he cops the slops that Murdoch hands out to political opponents, like Moore?
Too many of our media pack are too much like palm civets – they think
it’s their job to first digest our coffee before they pass it on. The self-indulgent twats think they have every right, to edit/withhold or embellish what we get, according to their political priorities – and the bulk of them are Murdoch’s.
They don’t “hold political power to account” – they do some (and that’s not always acccurate) and they indulge their Limited News Party. [Jethro was an aberration (held back for weeks) – an example of what the media can do if their government went ahead with laws that didn’t exempt them?]
They carry on like paid/professional social media – paid and promoted to express their opinions as fact – to nurture and influence a particular way of thinking – while those opinions run in accord with whoever is paying them.
While much of it will rail against elitism, is there anyone more “elite” than our media – gifted the resources to push their opinions and tailor what we get to see, to frame our news, to their opinions?
“There is, in my view, but one thing that large and corporate outlets will fearlessly defend: themselves.”
I kind’ve enjoyed watching a very sheepish Greg Brown get booed at the National Press Gallery. But watching and reading Murdoch’s soldiers launch a counter-offensive was even funnier. All Tom McIlroy seemed to get for his defence was a big, ‘thanks for coming’.