Immigration debate shows how we’ve infantilised government
Cutting immigration is a second rate solution to the widespread problem that our governments have lost the capacity to deliver for communities.
Mar 13, 2018
Like a form of cosmic background radiation to our public life, there’s one issue that is always lurking in contemporary political debates: the seeming inability of governments to get things done. Building a national broadband network. Addressing the disadvantage of Indigenous Australians. Delivering effective climate action. Providing sufficient housing supply. Protecting major river systems. Tasks that have proved beyond governments despite, often, huge amounts of money being thrown at the task.
6 thoughts on “Immigration debate shows how we’ve infantilised government”
Speaking of immigration. I stumbled on this wonderful page via twitter this morning.
Hours of fun, fiddling with the knobs and dials, so you can decide where the eventual population figures should end up. (Highly recommended.)
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-13/big-australia-or-small-australia-you-decide-our-population/9470156
Suspect BK will cop another bollocking for this post. Crikey readers (at least the ones who comment) seem to line up pretty much with the Oz’s conservative columnists, cranky grumps like Dick Smith (I won’t have enough room to park my helicopter!) and cynical opportunists like Bob Carr (We’re full, so we don’t have to build anything) on the immigration issue.
In fact consensus seems to have completely crossed the political divide now, with immigration naysayers and doom-mongers coming from the Greens as much as the traditionally anti-immigrant far right. In my neighbourhood – the Greens-voting inner west (where we have two Greens State MPs) all local politicians have long hung up the “We’re Full” placards, many of them unashamably standing under them at anti-development protest meetings. “Go Away – Migrants and newcomers are not wanted here!” is what they are saying.
Sure, our governments do seem incompetent, but even so, the growing pains of a rising population are nothing compared to the reverse. Those complaining should really get out more. Go to Detroit for example, or any other city experiencing the terrible effects of the anti-growth policies they espouse.
BK might get a load of bollocking for writing another article with the same old lines, but that’s what you get when you deliver clickbait.
Growth from unplanned and unlimited immigration is hardly healthy. It’s just a version of a ponzi scheme. When it pops we’ll all get the real bollocking.
This is the second article I’ve read today on the Australian immigration debate that makes no mention at all of the environmental impact of the population, and treats the question as a purely economic issue. Surely, though, the human carrying capacity of the continent is a critical parameter in the overall discussion? How can it be ignored?
There’s another discussion that no-one seems to be having, as well. Now that humans have the ability to transform the planet into whatever living environment we want, what kind of planet do we want to live on? That discussion then flows down to the kind of country we want Australia to become; how we fit into the overall global picture; and how immigration fits into both.
Good article BK – that is really the nub of the problem.
40 years of neoliberalism has brought us to the sorry state where governments just can’t get important things done…the dud of an NBN Turnbull has given us is the classic example.
I have yet to make up my mind of the issue. I confess to needing to do a lot more research.
That said, if Tony Abbott is for something, I am against it by sheer and blind instinct.