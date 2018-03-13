Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
And easy win for Nine as I'm a Celebrity ends on a whimper.
Mar 13, 2018
And easy win for Nine as I'm a Celebrity ends on a whimper.
Ten’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here now has a new name — I’m A Celebrity, Viewers Don’t Care. The finale was beaten by the ABC. The winner’s announcement managed 1.11 million viewers, the lead up, 967,000. A program average of 1.03 million is hardly inspiring and was nowhere nowhere near enough to push Ten into third. The network managed an overall metro rating of 17.7% to the ABC’s 18.2% and a main channel figure of 13.2% to the ABC’s 14/2%.