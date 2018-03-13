Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Mar 13, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

And easy win for Nine as I'm a Celebrity ends on a whimper.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Ten’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here now has a new name — I’m A Celebrity, Viewers Don’t Care.  The finale was beaten by the ABC. The winner’s announcement managed 1.11 million viewers, the lead up, 967,000.  A program average of 1.03 million is hardly inspiring and was nowhere nowhere near enough to push Ten into third. The network managed an overall metro rating of 17.7% to the ABC’s 18.2% and a main channel figure of 13.2% to the ABC’s 14/2%.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close