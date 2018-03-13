Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Mar 13, 2018

Crikey Worm: Labor targets wealthy investors

Good morning, early birds. Labor plans to end cash refunds for wealthy investors. Plus, the Prime Minister ramps up the government's tax cut rhetoric. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

NO REFUNDS

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will today pledge to end refunds for excess imputation credits for individuals and superannuation funds, in a crackdown forecasted to save $11.4 billion over the forward estimates.

2 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Labor targets wealthy investors

  1. Wallywonga

    Becoming concerned that what has been mostly good coherent policy development by Labour, is now being replaced by potshot politics.
    Maybe just a play to the hipsters of Batman, but doubt that cutting refunds of imputation credits will only impact the “wealthy”, and may have greater negative electoral implication for the party.
    Any move like this has to be part of a cohesive tax reform plan.
    Pity that Ken Henry is now corporate. Probably the only economist clever enough to guide true tax reform, but instead now resorting to pleas to the business community to play nice, as a way of solving our economic problems.

  2. York City

    Sounds like a “look over there” brain fart aimed at Batman. Or another Plibersek scheme to match her quietly raising the pension age to 67 during the GFC.

