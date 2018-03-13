Crikey Worm: Labor targets wealthy investors
Good morning, early birds. Labor plans to end cash refunds for wealthy investors. Plus, the Prime Minister ramps up the government's tax cut rhetoric. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
Mar 13, 2018
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will today pledge to end refunds for excess imputation credits for individuals and superannuation funds, in a crackdown forecasted to save $11.4 billion over the forward estimates.
2 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Labor targets wealthy investors”
Becoming concerned that what has been mostly good coherent policy development by Labour, is now being replaced by potshot politics.
Maybe just a play to the hipsters of Batman, but doubt that cutting refunds of imputation credits will only impact the “wealthy”, and may have greater negative electoral implication for the party.
Any move like this has to be part of a cohesive tax reform plan.
Pity that Ken Henry is now corporate. Probably the only economist clever enough to guide true tax reform, but instead now resorting to pleas to the business community to play nice, as a way of solving our economic problems.
Sounds like a “look over there” brain fart aimed at Batman. Or another Plibersek scheme to match her quietly raising the pension age to 67 during the GFC.