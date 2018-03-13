Batman garbage fire is the perfect representation of Australian politics
What we have, instead of a by-election, is a series of righteous indignations overlapping righteous indignation, where policy is not discussed as much as it is used as a cudgel to silence others.
It will be a huge relief when it’s over.
Labor Vs Greens, always seems to end up as a particularly nasty shit fight. Leaving anyone who might be even vaguely progressive, feeling dirty and depressed.
The only thing more tiresome than the campaign, will be the endless postmortem from the media.
The LNP must be loving it all.
Well summed-up, Paddy.
Classic case of whoever wins, we are all still the losers.