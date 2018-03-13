Sections Menu

Mar 13, 2018

Batman garbage fire is the perfect representation of Australian politics

What we have, instead of a by-election, is a series of righteous indignations overlapping righteous indignation, where policy is not discussed as much as it is used as a cudgel to silence others.

Amy Gray

Freelance writer

As an illustration of Australian politics, the Batman by-election is so perfectly dire it could almost have been engineered by a group of marketing interns wanting to tick every box.

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Batman garbage fire is the perfect representation of Australian politics

  1. paddy

    It will be a huge relief when it’s over.
    Labor Vs Greens, always seems to end up as a particularly nasty shit fight. Leaving anyone who might be even vaguely progressive, feeling dirty and depressed.
    The only thing more tiresome than the campaign, will be the endless postmortem from the media.
    The LNP must be loving it all.

    1. Nudiefish

      Well summed-up, Paddy.

      Classic case of whoever wins, we are all still the losers.

