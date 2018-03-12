Trump tariffs trade-off sheds some light on old lies
When our large trade deficit with the United States is held up as the reason we dodged Trump's tariffs, it's time to revisit some old claims about trade with the US.
There are a couple of theories of how Australia got an exemption from Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. The government’s preferred narrative is that a century of “mateship” (their word) between Australia and the US and Malcolm Turnbull’s close relationship with Trump — helped by Australia’s very own Trump Whisperer, Greg Norman — secured the exemption.
If we get too many more wonderful lucrative trade agreements of the kind Howard brought us we’ll be bankrupt. Unfortunately the TPP looks just as bad, especially if Trump bows to business pressure and joins it.
Bernard,
This article demonstrates the same complete misunderstanding about the value of trade that Donald Trump has. You imply that a bilateral trade deficit is a problem. It’s no such thing, nor is it a failure of trade policy.
We have a bilateral trade deficit with the US because we’re primarily a primary industry exporter and the US is primarily a services economy. We export mainly to manufacturing countries, like China and the EU. We import mainly from ‘finished product’ countries, like the US.
Global supply chains mean a product can begin life as Australian raw materials, ship to Asia for manufacturing, then to the US for finishing, then back to Australia for consumption. All that gives us a trade surplus with Asia and a trade deficit with the US. It’s natural, and not a problem. It reflects a) the nature of global supply chains, and b) the way trade data is collected.
For you to write as though the Aus-US bilateral trade balance is in any way meaningful is as silly as Donald Trump launching a trade war
Why haven’t these deals been regularly reviewed and adjusted as required? Isn’t that what good economic managers do? In the 2000s this came up repeatedly and Peter Costello among others batted the mere idea away as being silly. The numbers looked poor from the start and here we are 14 years later. Worse, the conduct of those negotiating was clearly focused on appeasing the US rather than having the people of Australia understanding and having input into the deal. This and the details that emerged made me think, “these people aren’t working for Australia.”
It’s often been said by their critics that US and Israeli negotiators say one thing in public but then get very hard and unyielding behind closed doors. I always wrote that criticism off as racist nonsense. Now, over time, I believe they were right then and now. It’s not racist, it’s what they do.