Rundle: the mess in Batman shows Greens need serious change
With more internal leaks against Batman candidate Alex Bhathal, it's clear the Greens need major reshaping — whether they win the seat or not.
Mar 12, 2018
The Greens were hit with a fresh “leak” in Batman at the end of last week, with accusations in the ABC — denied by the Greens, and lacking documentation — that Batman candidate Alex Bhathal had been investigated for improper conduct five years ago. Greens leader Richard Di Natale has denied this, and openly stated that there is a force within the Darebin Greens who would rather see the Greens miss out than have Alex Bhathal bumped into parliament.