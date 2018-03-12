Investigation into AWU comes down to Labor’s factional unease
How tempestuous are Labor’s internal wars going to get? News that the Australian Workers Union is being investigated by the Registered Organisations Commission for inflated membership lists, had a chorus of “attacks on the workers” ringing out. And it is, kinda, but more proximately, it’s the great Labor factional war being fought out using external powers.