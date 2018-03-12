The fall of Julie Bishop?
It wasn't so long ago that Bishop was seen as an obvious successor to Turnbull. What a difference a year makes.
Mar 12, 2018
It wasn't so long ago that Bishop was seen as an obvious successor to Turnbull. What a difference a year makes.
As Australia’s diplomats traipse back home this week for meetings with our Southeast Asian neighbours on business and counter-terrorism at the weekend’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Sydney, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop must we wondering — in what’s meant to be a moment of some triumph — how it has all gone so wrong for her.