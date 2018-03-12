Facebook’s constant algorithm tweaking may push journalists away for good
The affects of Facebook's pivot away from news media are being felt in earnest as publications relying on social media begin to close shop
Mar 12, 2018
The first victim from Facebook’s January media pivot came late last month as digital publisher Little Things closed. It thought it had done everything right; it was a new media darling. But once Facebook turned off the sugar hit of shares and likes, that was, literally, all she wrote.
One thought on “Facebook’s constant algorithm tweaking may push journalists away for good”
Never used it, however it sounds like an animal farm for journalists. Use at your own peril.