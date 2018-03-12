How Trump’s historic talks with Kim Jong-un might play out
We know any meeting will be eventful, but what exactly is on the agenda, and what's the likelihood of any real progress?
Mar 12, 2018
We know any meeting will be eventful, but what exactly is on the agenda, and what's the likelihood of any real progress?
There is still some way to go before US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and, at this stage, the proposed meeting could still be derailed.