Sections Menu

The World

Mar 12, 2018

How Trump’s historic talks with Kim Jong-un might play out

We know any meeting will be eventful, but what exactly is on the agenda, and what's the likelihood of any real progress?

Professor Damien Kingsbury

Crikey international affairs commentator

Share

There is still some way to go before US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and, at this stage, the proposed meeting could still be derailed.

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close