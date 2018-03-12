Sections Menu

Companies

Mar 12, 2018

Defining away the gaping flaw in the company tax cut case

With Trump tax cut-funded share buybacks now worth over $200 billion in the US, company tax cut advocates have resorted to pretending share buybacks are just wonderful, thank you.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

fake news

The problem for company tax cut advocates of US firms blowing their Trump tax windfalls on share buybacks is now officially serious: The Wall Street Journal has tried to pretend it’s not a problem at all.

Related

Popular in Companies

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Defining away the gaping flaw in the company tax cut case

  1. klewso

    Would Rupert use one of his papers to ‘advertorial-lies’?
    (As for Cato? Not the one I know.)

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close