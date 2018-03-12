Defining away the gaping flaw in the company tax cut case
With Trump tax cut-funded share buybacks now worth over $200 billion in the US, company tax cut advocates have resorted to pretending share buybacks are just wonderful, thank you.
Mar 12, 2018
The problem for company tax cut advocates of US firms blowing their Trump tax windfalls on share buybacks is now officially serious: The Wall Street Journal has tried to pretend it’s not a problem at all.
One thought on “Defining away the gaping flaw in the company tax cut case”
Would Rupert use one of his papers to ‘advertorial-lies’?
(As for Cato? Not the one I know.)