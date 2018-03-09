Rundle: bring back the election night tally rooms of old!
The digital revolution has made the tally rooms unnecessary, and we are worse off for it.
“You not talking to me?” the rather glamorously coated middle-aged woman said, as she made her way through the crowd to the bar at Hobart’s tally room at last Saturday’s election.
5 thoughts on “Rundle: bring back the election night tally rooms of old!”
Could be paid for by the Electoral Commission taking 5% of all political donations – which of course should all be declared the instant they are received.
Nice idea.
This reminds me of one of the arguments in Roderick Hart’s ‘Seducing America: How Television Charms the Modern Voter’, that politics was something that you had to go out into the public space to partake in, prior to ubiquitous TV watching. He recalled his whole neighbourhood going out to see Ike go by once during an election and the atmosphere was not dissimilar to what Guy has depicted here. Sadly, Guy’s lament will be no more effective than Hart’s.
Another old fart bemoaning summat which the Gen banging on the doors/barricades cannot even comprehend.
Society? Community? A group that thinks anomie is a hip new coffee shop, as aware of mutuality as piranha with dentures?
For a decade or more, I have been unable to find enough fellow traveller saddos for a traditional Don’s Party though in 2010 I did manage to find a half dozen in an olde Ostie Berlin bar who could still organise something Unter Den Linden.
BTW, what is “an outside outdoors broadcast.“? Beyond the atmosphere? In orbit?
The thrill of election night is being eroded by technology – coincidentally going downhill since ABC’s Kezza O’Brien retired as the official MC.
Opening polling booths several days prior to election day means fewer locals gather in schools, church halls & community centres hence less personal interaction in the electorates. Can’t recall exactly how many pre-voted in 2016 but it was approx 27%.