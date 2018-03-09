Reserve Bank puts a price tag on NIMBYism
Reserve Bank research shows just how much zoning decisions can add to the cost of housing -- to the benefit of NIMBY residents who enjoy huge property price gains as a result.
RBA president Philip Lowe
Is it NIMBYism to have a few islands of original character housing left standing? In Queensland “Queenslander” houses are disappearing to the point that few remain as a suburb identity. I was in Sydney recently and rejoiced at the sight of original terrace houses. Where we had them in my hometown they are now all gone.
I am not arguing for locking people away in the outer suburbs, but of all the answers to address the housing crisis this seems pretty low fruit. Get negative gearing sorted first then you can talk about demolishing old suburbs for box apartment living.
There are bloody towers popping up everywhere. What bullshit is the RBA talking? If you look at the map, it is the inner city and the posh Liberal suburbs in the north shore and Turnbull land where the problem lies. (Where the likes of RAB board members live too to be sure). There is no zoning impediment in the way of much of Sydney, but there are a bunch of structural impediments, such as crap public transport and no decent green space, horrendously ugly towers and, what neither Bernard nor the RBA admits, massive apartment complexes on old public housing sites, but the apartments are very costly and very poorly built. Then there is the RBA’s interest policy and the negative gearing. Tosh I think.
I live in the inner west of Sydney, where the median for a house like mine is $2.3m. 42% of that (the RB figure for the cost of Nimbyism) is a cool $1m.
Last time BK raised this issue, many Crikey readers took him to task. Many, like me, most likely live in the Greens voting inner suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne. We are all massive beneficiaries of our council’s and local politicians (mine is Greens MP Jamie Parker) efforts in keeping those medians rising ever upwards by zoning for scarcity. But I shouldn’t zero in on the Greens (although they are the Nimby champs, and are way more active in keeping outsiders out than Labor or Lib); all local politicians know that this is the only game in town. If they fail to vigorously oppose development, they will be voted out.
Those who claim their objections to increasing housing supply are about “amenity” or “local character” are talking in code. In their hearts they KNOW it’s about that cool $1m they are pocketing. Oddly enough, many of them will also have stickers on their cars and properties that claim, “Refugees welcome here.” Errrr…. no, they don’t mean that. Just watch all hell break loose if someone dares to propose an “affordable housing” project in their hood!
After reading and commenting on Bernard’s last diatribe on nimbyism, I started looking around my inner eastern suburb of Melbourne and the more inner suburbs of Richmond, Collingwood, Footscray and Fitzroy. My suburb has always had quite a few flats and villa units, and 4-8 storey blocks of flats are sprouting daily – where the Council wants them, in the shopping precincts, the old industrial areas and along the railway line. In the inner suburbs there is much urban renewal happening with many, many blocks of apartments going up.
And even in stodgy conservative suburbs with beautiful old homes which it would be a travesty to knock down, there are groups of 5-6 townhouses going up or already built on large blocks in place of old houses. Over our back fence a decaying house was replaced by two well-designed townhouses.
So it is not true to say that nimbyism is preventing new housing being built. However most will be beyond the means of first home buyers and only a reduction in demand and doing something about negative gearing will change this.
But of course the Federal Government won’t do either of these things – 1. reduce immigration because they might have to come up with a proper job-creating economic policy that doesn’t depend on building infrastructure for our ever-increasing population or 2. reduce the investment value of the houses that the supposed supporters of the government have bought.
And, according to an article in The Age on Wednesday, the City of Melbourne is being loved to death by the development of super-dense towers of apartments, Since 2002, 54,254 apartments have been built in the Melbourne City Council area.