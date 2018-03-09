Religious violence escalates in Sri Lanka
An escalation in violence is being expected between Sri Lanka's Buddhists and its Muslim minority. For some, echoes of the civil war are unavoidable.
The government of Sri Lanka has declared a 10-day state of emergency after a a new boil-over of communal violence between majority Sinhalese Buddhists and minority Muslims.