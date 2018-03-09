Sections Menu

South Australia

Mar 9, 2018

Poll Bludger: has Xenophon run out of steam?

After looking like he was going steamroll his way into South Australian parliament, SA Best seems to have lost significant momentum as campaign attrition takes its tole.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

A few short weeks after he looked set to challenge the two-party system that has shackled Australian politics for over a century, Nick Xenophon’s campaign for next Saturday’s South Australian election now appears to be experiencing a reverse bandwagon effect.

4 comments

4 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: has Xenophon run out of steam?

  1. AR

    It’ll be all night on the Right.

  2. klewso

    “Steven who?”?

    1. klewso

      Maybe they should get Frydenberg and Tuppence to come over and campaign for them?

    2. Marcus Hicks

      You know, Shanghai Steven.

