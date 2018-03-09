Poll Bludger: has Xenophon run out of steam?
After looking like he was going steamroll his way into South Australian parliament, SA Best seems to have lost significant momentum as campaign attrition takes its tole.
Mar 9, 2018
A few short weeks after he looked set to challenge the two-party system that has shackled Australian politics for over a century, Nick Xenophon’s campaign for next Saturday’s South Australian election now appears to be experiencing a reverse bandwagon effect.
