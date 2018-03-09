Hinch’s Senate Diary: Malcolm better hope that life begins at 30
The PM is heading towards 30 failed opinion polls, so he'd better start squaring up for the inevitable midnight visit from the ghost of Abbott, writes Senator Derryn Hinch.
Mar 9, 2018
The PM is heading towards 30 failed opinion polls, so he'd better start squaring up for the inevitable midnight visit from the ghost of Abbott, writes Senator Derryn Hinch.
This sounds crude, and I am loath to use the vernacular, but maybe, finally, the time has come for Malcolm Turnbull to “grow a pair”.
7 thoughts on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: Malcolm better hope that life begins at 30”
Well… it does seem as if the exact number of possible Adani jobs is under dispute somewhat.
“he is still their best chance in the apparently Sisyphean challenge called the 2019 federal election.”
Why is this Sysyphean? Sysyphean is a task that cannot be completed as it is recurring. Winning a single election is a finite binary task.
Senator Cash has suckered you all Derryn. She should have been answering serious questions about the management of her office and why they knew about the AFP raid to be able to tell the press. Relevant staff seem to have vanished. Rather than being made to face up she was able to chuck a Trump Tantie and distract attention from the main game. What bloody Adani jobs BTW? There are way more in the tourist industry and agriculture.
Unpleasant as is the H/H I hadn’t realised that he imagines himself to be the Human Centipede – one who waits for his “last two shoes to drop” or does that apply only to the vermin at HateRadio?
The cliche, since such seem to be his sole form of writing, is “waiting for the other shoe to drop” – most people having just the two – and means the approach of something, first one step… then waiting for tuther.
JohnD has dealt with his failure to grok Sisyphus’ task.
Him just doan do nuance, do ‘ee?
What’s “Foggy Bottom” ?
Just another H/H failure to modify or eschew his cliched scribbling.
It generally is used in the Benighted States to refer to Washington, having been built in a swampy, foetid region, miasma ib summer, fog the rest of the year.
He has previously used ‘Beltway’ – another cliche for inner Washington – to mean insider Canberra.
Why Crikey continues to publish his rubbish is beyond the understanding of many.
Foggy Bottom is the riverside area in Washington DC where the US State Department is located.