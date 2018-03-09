Is Germany building a case to charge Australian ministers for crimes against humanity?
With calls for the ICC to investigate the Australian government going unheard, some are looking to a far-reaching code that gives the German judiciary the ability to prosecute crimes against humanity, even if they have no relation to the country.
4 thoughts on “Is Germany building a case to charge Australian ministers for crimes against humanity?”
“Universal jurisdiction” would be useful for prosecuting carbon emitters in recalcitrant countries. Perhaps a lawyer reader could point to a law for the purpose.
I personally would love to see dutton and co. dragged to court on a crimes against humanity charge, and abbott and turnbull as well , maybe hang the bastards like the did eichmann.
Perhaps a job for The Hague? If it is too involved in chasing down the losers in 3rd World civil wars then it would only have to wait a short while for this lot to meet that criterion.
Also, the General Assembly of the UN, while not court, is nonetheless a forum for the airing of putrid government actions.
That would be like trying to prosecute Israel for religious discrimination (or any other human rights abuse). I’d love to see the scum brought to book, but Rudd must be there too.