Inquiry into ABC and SBS on the launch pad, but who’s the target?
A government inquiry into the ABC and SBS is about to start, but it could be the smaller broadcaster that is the real target.
Mar 9, 2018
An inquiry into the competitive neutrality of the national broadcasters is set to commence shortly but the terms of reference, and the real purpose of the inquiry, remain a mystery.
13 thoughts on “Inquiry into ABC and SBS on the launch pad, but who’s the target?”
I tried, I tried to get my mind around the two words ‘competitive neutrality”. I think the left hemisphere was just two competitive for the right as the left led with a left hook and the hook was in the first sentence. Wow what a punchline. To be neutral is to be neutral and uncompetitive., I asked myself the question of just what is “competitive neutrality” as one of the words surely must give up and be a fatality.
If there is no purpose to the inquiry there is no inquiry and the state of affairs stays neutral.
Perhaps it is like “change with continuity”, vacuity as value?
SBS already a commercial channel. Their sin is that they are delivering both great programming and; filling every slot with multitudinous advertising.
ABC simply must be muzzled from offering any comment independent of current government view, belief or policy. [Mission almost complete].
Overall objectives: Government Rules . . . Corporate Elites protected . . . Power and Riches in trusted hands.
As much as I can’t stand the commercial networks, it’s clear that SBS had gone far, far beyond its core business. In what way do shows like ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘The Crystal Maze’ reflect multicultural Australia (as the SBS charter requires)? They even fund a podcast where hipsters review episodes of the old Batman show. I support public broadcasting, but SBS’s transformation into a hipster’s paradise reliant on big money US content is not an appropriate way to spend taxpayer money.
Agree. Tis a shame she’s (become) a whore.
I agree with your stance.
Nevertheless, Friday night’s double episodes of the original ‘Batman’ are a treat – the unforgettable theme tune in my head as I type – a commercial network would never have run them. Also, Viceland airs edgy docos & alternative news reports which the commercials wouldn’t touch.
The self appointed enemies of the ABC SBS will not stop sniping, niggling, rubbishing, whinging, moaning, sneering, nagging, complaining and calling for inquiries, investigations, examinations, budget cuts, program changes, staff revamps, and any other thing they can think of to reduce the effectiveness and quality of the ABC and SBS programs.
Well, these self appointed enemies can just rack off. The ABC and SBS belong to the people, present far better quality programs than the commercial outlets, and don’t have bias in their news programs.
But I’m sure the enemies will persist until their agenda is achieved.
Oh,,,,, you’re not sure what the enemie’s agenda is??? Well, have a look at this cartoon, it’ll give you damn good idea . . . . . . . . . .
https://cartoonmick.wordpress.com/editorial-political/#jp-carousel-828
Cheers
Mick
It’s almost as if the intent is to reduce the ABC to Vonnegut’s “Monkey House”.
And maybe they’ll take a look into the furtive Fifield’s $30,000,000 “sponsorship” of Rupert’s FUX, to telecast “less popular” sports – that we punters would then have to pay/subscribe to FUX to watch?
When will the acts of naked bastardry towards public broadcasting by this faux government end? Election now!
Not until this faux fux government is tossed out on its fat arse but don’t expect any better from Labor.
‘…Fifield struggled to explain why the government hadn’t referred the issue to the Productivity Commission’s Competitive Neutrality Complaints Office.’
It’s a more fraught process to somehow stack the Productivity Commission with former Murdoch schills when the Coalition can simply appoint them to their carefully selected panel. Not to mention setting the tailor-made terms of reference.
The commercials could produce something worth watching instead of the shit they produce. There is no commercial current affairs worth the name, no investigative work, a load of garbage for nincompoops (like Fifield perhaps). The ABC and SBS have done some decent issues based drama, good docos and some great satire. The commercials give us: Get me out of here, I’m a viewer, The Kitchen With the Nastiest Language Rules, Married at First Sight (Just shoot me, but them first). The ABC is doing what it should and Murdoch Jnr and that “persistent, interfering villain” (General Sir Henry Rawlinson) Murdoch Snr (ie Keith) have been trying to derail it since the days of Joe Lyons. THough I may turn on SBS with violence if I see another repeat of Michael Portillo in his canary yellow coat.