Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Seven had another unopposed win last night.
Mar 9, 2018
Seven had another unopposed win last night.
Seven won last night by default — it had My Kitchen Rules in the line up and Nine had the NRL season’s first game. MKR had more than 1.4 million national viewers and the NRL 765,000 (an extra 261,000 watched the NRL game on Foxtel). Gogglebox Australia on Ten at 8.30pm had 829,000 nationally, which tells us the NRL is going to struggle this year to add viewers. Ten’s Eyewitness News at 5 to 6pm has fallen into something of a hole this week – -last night’s 375,000 viewers in the five metro markets was low, even for a Thursday evenings.