Tips and rumours
IWD cringefests ... Xenophon loves the art not the artist ... the political party connections of a teensy local paper ...
Mar 9, 2018
International cringefest day. Ah, International Women’s Day, a chance to recognise the amazing progress already brought about by women around the world, and to identify and rail against the many maddening areas in which no progress has been made at all. A chance for companies that otherwise feed off and reinforce unhealthy ideas of what it is to be a woman to share a Beyonce quote and make their banner pink — you know, the way ladies like. Please set your mouth to wince and your toes to curl as we share our favourite International Women’s Day cringefests:
2 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
The best way to celebrate International Women’s Day would be to give the female workers the day off (fully paid) and have their male colleagues do the jobs the women do, at 40% less than the men usually get paid. Might give some of them a bit of insight.
10+.
I’d especially love to see them doing the fun jobs that make this society run.
Not so keen on living with the results for even 24 hours.