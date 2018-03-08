Sections Menu

Culture

Mar 8, 2018

Inside the oft-derided, colourful world of body language experts

Yes, body language experts know exactly how they are perceived.

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran — Associate editor

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran

Associate editor

Share

Of all the media industry cliches, getting a body language expert to comment on a situation is perhaps the strangest. Major international relations talks? Let’s get the body language experts onto it. Reality television finale secrets? Get a body language expert here stat.

Related

Popular in Culture

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Inside the oft-derided, colourful world of body language experts

  1. Steve

    “Lillian Glass, an American self-help writer and body language expert, has developed training courses for the subject. “She’s very protective about the area; anyone who doesn’t have the course she doesn’t consider a legitimate practitioner,” Mahler said.”
    Sounds legit.

  2. paddy

    Interesting article. Ta Bhakthi

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close